Service Information Divine Mercy Funeral Home 3500 Lake Avenue Fort Wayne , IN 46805 (260)-426-2044 Celebration of Life 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM Welch's Ale House 1915 S. Calhoun St Fort Wayne , IN

BRIAN JEFFREY GREEN, 43, died unexpectedly, in his sleep on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. in Fort Wayne, he lived his entire life in the city. He graduated from Homestead High School and enlisted in the United States Navy soon afterwards. He completed his basic training at the Great Lakes Naval Academy. He attended Ivy Tech Community College and Ball State University. Brian was a sweet and loving man who was loyal to his family and friends. Although he was an excellent billiards player, he derived even greater joy in teaching the game to others and seeing them make a great shot. He loved music and spending time at Big Long Lake with his mother. Brian's kindness and gentle nature will be greatly missed by his survivors, including his mother, Nancy Arata Teagarden; father, William Green; brother, Dr. Justin Blake (Dr. Lanette) Green; sisters, Danielle Teagarden (Shelby Siefring), and Katie (Ben) Fields; and nieces and nephew, Kiera and Eliza Green and Angel and Joey Fields. He will also be missed by his cherished friends, Patty "Paige" Hernandez, Will Schwarz, John Gemmer, and Duane Healy. Additionally, Brian will be missed by his family members' various pets, having assigned an affectionate name for each of them. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Brian was preceded in death by his stepfather, Patrick Teagarden; and grandparents, Dr. Justin and Imelda Arata, Edward and Ruth Teagarden and Leonard and Flossie Green. A celebration of life gathering in Brian's honor is from 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Welch's Ale House, 1915 S. Calhoun St., in the Tiger Room. Preferred memorials are to the Carriage House, 3327 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. IN 46805. To sign the online guestbook, visit



