BRIAN L. ELLENBERGER
1962 - 2020
BRIAN L. ELLENBERGER, 58, of Geneva, Ind., formerly of Bluffton, Ind., passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Adams Memorial Hospital in Decatur, Ind. Born on April 30, 1962 in Adams County, Brian was the son of Jerome H. and Shirley E. (Day) Ellenberger. Survivors include his sisters, Ronda S. Todd and Lynette D. Johnson. The funeral service is 11 a.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home, 100 N. Washington St. Geneva, with viewing starting at 10 a.m. Pastor Rick Schwartz will officiate. Viewing also from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will follow service in the Westlawn Cemetery in Geneva.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Viewing
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Glancy-Downing Funeral Home
MAY
28
Viewing
10:00 AM
Glancy-Downing Funeral Home
MAY
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Glancy-Downing Funeral Home
