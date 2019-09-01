BRIAN L. O'DONNELL, 63, passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Fort Wayne. He was born in May wood, Ill., a son of the late Frank and Gerry O'Donnell. Brian worked as a logistics coordinator for Ground Effects, and formerly at Kelley Automotive, ITT, and Patton Electric. He is survived by his two children, Conor O'Donnell and Sonna O'Donnell; three brothers; one sister; and his former wife, Belinda O' Donnell. Calling is from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St. Memorials may be made to Parkview Home Health & Hospice or to the family. To sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 1, 2019