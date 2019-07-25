BRIAN LEE GARDENOUR, 43, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne, Brian was a son of the late Robert and Carol Garden-our. Brian graduated from Paul Harding High School. He had been working in environmental services at Lutheran Hospital for the past nine years. He attended New Life Community Church. He enjoyed watching the Colts, going to the TinCaps games, watching movies, fishing, and just hanging out. Surviving are his sister, Kris Gardenour; brother, Matthew (Amanda) Gardenour; nephews, Brayden, Austin, and Colten; along with several aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family members. Service is 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 6557 N. Clinton Street, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana or the Family.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 25, 2019