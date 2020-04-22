BRIAN R. RIECKE, 56, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 18, 2020. Brian was and avid fan of Cubs baseball and Purdue basketball. He also enjoyed vacationing to Florida and warm weather. He worked for many years in the food industry. He is survived by his daughters that were his world Magan E. Riecke of Fort Wayne and Amanda (Josh) Schortgen and granddaughter Sofia of Fort Wayne. He is also survived by his siblings, Anne (Bill) Koehl, Tom (Mary) Riecke, Marcie Hovermale, Nancy (John) Richards, Linda (Fred) Richards, Kevin (Trina) Riecke, and Amy (Doug) Pence. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Mary Ann Riecke. A celebration of life will be held at later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 22, 2020