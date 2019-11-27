BRIAN SCHMITZ, 63, of Fort Wayne, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, surrounded by loving family and friends. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Ronald and Juanita Schmitz. He worked 42 years at Sabert Corp, formerly Mullinix Packages, where he was Director of Administration. His passion consisted of helping many figure out life's hurdles and giving them a helping hand. He enjoyed a very close network of many friends and family. He loved music and attending concerts, dedicated a lot of time perfecting his golf game, and spent many vacations with his extended Schmitz family in the Outer Banks, N.C. Brian is survived by three sisters, Janet (Alan) Lawson, Karen (J) Swygart and Rhonda (Kevin) Noll; two brothers, Dave (Cindy) Schmitz and Dean (Jennifer) Schmitz; two daughters, Jonelle (Steve) Fedock and Rachel (Mike) Sponseller; eight grandchildren, and 17 nieces and nephews. Brian was also preceded in death by a sister, Kathleen Schmitz. A celebration of life reception is from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Don Hall's GuestHouse, 1313 W. Washington Center Road, Fort Wayne. A private graveside service will held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to either Charis House Shelter for Women, or to A Mother's Hope Center. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 27, 2019