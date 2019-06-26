Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BRIDGET MARY MORENO. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BRIDGET MARY MORENO, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 24, 2019, at home after a long illness, where she has lived the past 27 years. "She was a loving mother, grandmother, and spouse." Born Nov. 7, 1941, in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, she was the daughter of Jane and John Slattery. Bridget met her devoted husband, David J. Moreno and was married in Chagrin Falls, Ohio, on May 21, 2966. Bridget graduated from Beaumont School for Women in 1959, and then graduated from Ursuline College, Cleveland, Ohio, in 1963, with a Bachelor's degree in English and Fine Arts. An accomplished artist, Bridget's motto was not to spend energy on things that generate worry, anxiety, and anguish; only on things that lift up your spirits and to love God faithfully. Bridget's paintings were a true spiritual experience and considered that God has placed all of this beauty on earth to enjoy. She was truly gifted, not only in the world of art, but how to enjoy life in its fullest. Her husband, David, believed that God took her away too soon; allowing only 53 years of a wonderful marriage. Her companionship, love, smile, energy, and devotion to David will be missed immensely. Bridget and David had two children, David C. (Melanie) Moreno of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Mary Moreno (John) Walsh of Cincinnati, Ohio. Bridget was blessed with these two children and her seven grandchildren, Joe, Annie and Megan Moreno, and Katie, Jack, Michael, and Charlie Walsh, all of Cincinnati, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, with calling one hour prior to the Mass. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne.



