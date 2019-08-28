BRODY MITCHELL McMILLAN (2019 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BRODY MITCHELL McMILLAN.
Service Information
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
The Chapel
2505 W. Hamilton Road S
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
The Chapel
2505 West Hamilton Road
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

BRODY MITCHELL McMILLAN, 5 weeks and 1 day, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019. Born July 17, 2019, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of loving parents, Jason and Sarah (Walters) McMillan. Along with his parents, Brody is survived by his siblings, Jocelyn, Camden and Aliza. A celebration of sweet baby Brody's life is noon Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at The Chapel, 2505 W. Hamilton Road S, Fort Wayne (IN 46814), with visitation one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Foundation honoring Brody's life in c/o his parents.
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.