BRODY MITCHELL McMILLAN, 5 weeks and 1 day, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019. Born July 17, 2019, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of loving parents, Jason and Sarah (Walters) McMillan. Along with his parents, Brody is survived by his siblings, Jocelyn, Camden and Aliza. A celebration of sweet baby Brody's life is noon Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at The Chapel, 2505 W. Hamilton Road S, Fort Wayne (IN 46814), with visitation one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Foundation honoring Brody's life in c/o his parents.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 28, 2019