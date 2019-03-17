BRONSON (BUD) E. MISER, 97, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at American House of Bonita Springs, Fla. Born on Jan. 21, 1922 in Huntington, Ind., he was the son of the late Clifford L. and Phariaba R. Miser. He had resided in Florida since 1988. He formerly lived in Fort Wayne, Ind., where he retired in 1984 after 43 years of service with General Electric. During World War II he served with the 42nd "Rainbow" Infantry Division in the U.S., France, Germany and Austria. He was a former member of First Methodist Church, Forest Park United Methodist Church, Faith United Methodist Church, all of Fort Wayne. He was Past President for two terms of the Fort Wayne Astronomical Society. He served as Director of the German-American Club " "Harmonie" in Naples Fla. At death he was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church of Naples and the American Legion. Surviving are three children, Connie (Joe) Klinepeter Hayden of Sebring, Fla., James (Nancy) L. Miser of Sanger, Calif., Donald E. (Vicki) Miser of Chesterfield, Va.; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Bud was also preceded in death by his wife, Jacqueline Miser, on Jan. 24, 1997. Service is noon Friday, March 22, 2019, at Covington Memorial Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Rd., with viewing one hour prior to service. Burial will be in Covington Memorial Gardens Cemetery. www.covingtonmemorial.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BRONSON E. (BUD) MISER.
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
8408 Covington Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 432-2508
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 17, 2019