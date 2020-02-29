BROOKE JUDITH WENDEL (1996 - 2020)
Obituary
BROOKE JUDITH WENDEL, 23, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born in Fort Wayne, Ind. on Aug. 15, 1996. Brooke graduated from Northrop High School in 2015. She was the Manager at Pro-Tow towing service. She is survived by her mother, Amy (John) Gilliam; father, Bruce (Samantha Hamilton) Wendel; grandfather, John (Vicky Aniton) Wesley; sister, Marissa Wendel; brother, Brodie Wendel; stepsisters, Angel Swenson and Leslie Holland; and her beloved cats Sace and Sosa. Memorial service is 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, Ind., with gathering two hours prior. Memorials may be made to SPCA. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 29, 2020
