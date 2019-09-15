Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BROOKS "BUD" MARBLE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BROOKS "BUD" MARBLE, 77, passed from this life to the next on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, after a fall that caused a traumatic brain injury which led to his unexpected death. An expert craftsman in the tool and die business, Bud began his career at L.H. Carbide in Fort Wayne, and then later started a business with his brother-in-law, Gary Nussbaum, known as Swiss Craft Precision Grinding in Berne, Ind. From there he went on to start Hoosier Quality Grinding in Berne, Ind. Bud was highly respected by those who worked for him and tried his best to treat his employees well. Bud is survived by his wife of 57 years, Anita (Nussbaum) of Berne; daughter, Tracy (Charles) Marble Buller of Goshen, Ind. and son, Jeff (Dena) Marble of Fort Wayne, Ind. Bud was a grandpa to five grandchildren, Jonathon and Noah Marble, and Sylas, Andre' and Joelle Buller. Bud is also survived by his three sisters, Roseanne (Richard) Dudgeon, Sharon (Roger) LeFever and Janice (Marvin) Schaadt. A funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at First Mennonite Church in Berne, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Jim Schwartz officiating. Family and friends will also be received from 2 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel, in Berne. Burial will follow service in M.R.E. Cemetery. Preferred memorials can be given to the First Mennonite Nursery School or CNC Fellowship. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne, Ind.

BROOKS "BUD" MARBLE, 77, passed from this life to the next on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, after a fall that caused a traumatic brain injury which led to his unexpected death. An expert craftsman in the tool and die business, Bud began his career at L.H. Carbide in Fort Wayne, and then later started a business with his brother-in-law, Gary Nussbaum, known as Swiss Craft Precision Grinding in Berne, Ind. From there he went on to start Hoosier Quality Grinding in Berne, Ind. Bud was highly respected by those who worked for him and tried his best to treat his employees well. Bud is survived by his wife of 57 years, Anita (Nussbaum) of Berne; daughter, Tracy (Charles) Marble Buller of Goshen, Ind. and son, Jeff (Dena) Marble of Fort Wayne, Ind. Bud was a grandpa to five grandchildren, Jonathon and Noah Marble, and Sylas, Andre' and Joelle Buller. Bud is also survived by his three sisters, Roseanne (Richard) Dudgeon, Sharon (Roger) LeFever and Janice (Marvin) Schaadt. A funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at First Mennonite Church in Berne, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Jim Schwartz officiating. Family and friends will also be received from 2 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel, in Berne. Burial will follow service in M.R.E. Cemetery. Preferred memorials can be given to the First Mennonite Nursery School or CNC Fellowship. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne, Ind. Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close