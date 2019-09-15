BROOKS "BUD" MARBLE, 77, passed from this life to the next on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, after a fall that caused a traumatic brain injury which led to his unexpected death. An expert craftsman in the tool and die business, Bud began his career at L.H. Carbide in Fort Wayne, and then later started a business with his brother-in-law, Gary Nussbaum, known as Swiss Craft Precision Grinding in Berne, Ind. From there he went on to start Hoosier Quality Grinding in Berne, Ind. Bud was highly respected by those who worked for him and tried his best to treat his employees well. Bud is survived by his wife of 57 years, Anita (Nussbaum) of Berne; daughter, Tracy (Charles) Marble Buller of Goshen, Ind. and son, Jeff (Dena) Marble of Fort Wayne, Ind. Bud was a grandpa to five grandchildren, Jonathon and Noah Marble, and Sylas, Andre' and Joelle Buller. Bud is also survived by his three sisters, Roseanne (Richard) Dudgeon, Sharon (Roger) LeFever and Janice (Marvin) Schaadt. A funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at First Mennonite Church in Berne, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Jim Schwartz officiating. Family and friends will also be received from 2 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel, in Berne. Burial will follow service in M.R.E. Cemetery. Preferred memorials can be given to the First Mennonite Nursery School or CNC Fellowship. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne, Ind.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 15, 2019