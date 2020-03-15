BISHOP BRUCE A. BUSH, 73, of Decatur, Ind., entered into glory surrounded by his family on Thursday, March 12, 2020. He was an ordained minister for 50 years and was the founding pastor of Faith Chapel United Pentecostal Church in Decatur. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Carolyn S. Bush of Decatur; three daughters, Kimberly A. (Mark) Heine of New Haven, Deanna R. Sharpe of Decatur, Sarah E. (Brent) Frymier of New Palestine; five grandchildren, two sisters; and a brother. A Celebration of Homegoing is 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Faith Chapel United Pentecostal Church, 3928 N. Salem Road, Decatur, with visitation one hour prior to the service from noon to 1 p.m. Visitation also from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020 at the chapel. Arrangements are being handled by Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, Decatur, Ind. To sign the guestbook visit www.hshfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 15, 2020