BRUCE A. KIPFER, 70, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Born Aug. 29, 1950, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Walter and Myrl (Wasson) Kipfer. He was a 1968 graduate of Central High School. He enjoyed playing poker, softball, and bowling. He will be remembered as a people person. He was a member of the American Legion and Eagles 248. Surviving family include his son, Andy (Katie) Oberley; mother, Denise Oberley; and a grandson, Ethan Oberley. Besides his parents, he was preceded in passing by his brother, Gary Kipfer. Graveside service is 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Elm Grove Cemetery, 3500 IN-124, Bluffton (IN 46714). Visitation is from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, and from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Foster Park Funeral Home, 6301 Fairfield Ave., Fort Wayne. Condolences may be left online at www.mccombandsons.com