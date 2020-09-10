1/1
BRUCE A. KIPFER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BRUCE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRUCE A. KIPFER, 70, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Born Aug. 29, 1950, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Walter and Myrl (Wasson) Kipfer. He was a 1968 graduate of Central High School. He enjoyed playing poker, softball, and bowling. He will be remembered as a people person. He was a member of the American Legion and Eagles 248. Surviving family include his son, Andy (Katie) Oberley; mother, Denise Oberley; and a grandson, Ethan Oberley. Besides his parents, he was preceded in passing by his brother, Gary Kipfer. Graveside service is 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Elm Grove Cemetery, 3500 IN-124, Bluffton (IN 46714). Visitation is from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, and from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Foster Park Funeral Home, 6301 Fairfield Ave., Fort Wayne. Condolences may be left online at www.mccombandsons.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Foster Park
6301 Fairfield Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN 46807
(260) 426-9494
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved