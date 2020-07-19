BRUCE E. MASSOTH, 72, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, in Fort Wayne, Ind., surrounded by family. Born March 24, 1948 in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Warren and Maxine Massoth. He was a beloved Art teacher at North Side High School for 38 years and retired in 2008. He had a passion for travel which he shared with his students and family. He was always quick with a joke or random knowledge. He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Lauri; two children, Adam Massoth and Molly (Stanley) Fink; three grandchildren; and sisters, Nancy (Larry), Wendy (Jim), Elaine (Tom), Sandy (Tom), Sue (David); and brother, Kip (Kim). A small family celebration of life will take place at a later date. Memorials may be made to the charity of choice
in memory of Bruce. Arrangements by D.O. McComb and Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, Ind. To sign the online guestbookvisit www.mccombandsons.com