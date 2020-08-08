1/1
BRUCE G. SCOTT
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BRUCE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRUCE G. SCOTT, 83, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne on Oct. 19, 1936, he was the son of Edward Wayne and Helen Scott. Bruce worked as a teacher at Village Woods Junior High and as a guidance counselor at Paul Harding High School and Leo High School before retiring in 1994. During retirement, he enjoyed participating in various bands playing the saxophone, performing magic shows, spending time supporting his grandsons in their various activities, and spending time at his lake cottage. Surviving family members include his wife of 58 years, Marilyn Scott of Fort Wayne; daughters, Cheri DiFabio of Mason, Ohio, and Cathy Eix of Fort Wayne; grandsons, Tyler Eix, Nathan Eix and Cody DiFabio; and sister, Joan Unger of Angola, Ind. Private service will be held later. Please direct memorial donations to Heartland Hospice Services of Fort Wayne. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
(260) 426-9494
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved