BRUCE G. SCOTT, 83, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne on Oct. 19, 1936, he was the son of Edward Wayne and Helen Scott. Bruce worked as a teacher at Village Woods Junior High and as a guidance counselor at Paul Harding High School and Leo High School before retiring in 1994. During retirement, he enjoyed participating in various bands playing the saxophone, performing magic shows, spending time supporting his grandsons in their various activities, and spending time at his lake cottage. Surviving family members include his wife of 58 years, Marilyn Scott of Fort Wayne; daughters, Cheri DiFabio of Mason, Ohio, and Cathy Eix of Fort Wayne; grandsons, Tyler Eix, Nathan Eix and Cody DiFabio; and sister, Joan Unger of Angola, Ind. Private service will be held later. Please direct memorial donations to Heartland Hospice Services of Fort Wayne. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home.