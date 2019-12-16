BRUCE R. PUTMAN, 72, of Antwerp, Ohio, passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, while doing what he loved most, working on his farm. Born in Fort Wayne, Ind. on Aug. 23, 1947, he was a son of the late Helen (Murphy) Dunderman and Gerald Putman. He was a 1965 graduate fo Antwerp High School. Bruce went on to be a master tool maker, working for GTA Tool & Die and also owning his own tool & die shop in Antwerp. Bruce loved to hunt, fish and especially farm with his late stepfather, Raymond Dunderman. Bruce took great pride in the part he played as directing business representative and president of The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace workers, his membership in Hicksville Masonic Lodge 188 and Leo Lodge 224, Mizpah Shrine Horse Patrol, the Scottish Rite, Waynedale American Legion Post 241 and Antwerp VFW Post 5087. He will be sadly missed by his wife, Becky, whom he married Sept. 14, 1996; children, Chad (Courtney) Smith and Bryan (Danielle) Smith; grandchildren, Samantha, Alex, Ashlynn and Greyson Smith; plus double 1's; sister, Mary Jo Schoenauer; and many step-siblings. Bruce was also preceded in death by his brother, Robert. His funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Antwerp United Methodist Church, 202 E. River St. Antwerp, with viewing from 9:30 to10:15 a.m. Viewing also from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Dooley Funeral Home, 202 W. River St., Antwerp, with Masonic rites at 7:30 p.m. He will be laid to rest at Maumee Cemetery. PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS AND OTHER TRIBUTES! Bruce would want family and friends to make a donation to Rebecca Putman for the college education of his grandchildren who meant the world to him. Fond memories may be shared at dooleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 16, 2019