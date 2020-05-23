BRYAN "JAY" HOVERMAN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share BRYAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRYAN "JAY" HOVERMAN, 64, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, at his home. Born in Van Wert, Ohio, he was a son of the late Vernon and Pollyanna Hover man. Jay was the president and owner / operator of JADAC III INC. He is leaving behind the love of his life of 32 years, Andrea Hoverman of Fort Wayne; children, David (Brooke) Hoverman and Chelsea Hoverman, both of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Rosalie and Theo; and siblings, Kim (Bonnie) Hoverman of Van Wert, Ohio, and Toni (Chuck) Bair of Hamilton, Ind. Jay was preceded in death by his brother, William Hoverman. Memorial service is 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Central Ministries, 5801 Schwartz Road, with calling four hours prior beginning at 3 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the family is asking those attending to be respectful in keeping social distancing along with keeping the visit timely, allowing more people to attend. Memorials may be made to MD Anderson Lung Cancer Research. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved