BRYAN "JAY" HOVERMAN, 64, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, at his home. Born in Van Wert, Ohio, he was a son of the late Vernon and Pollyanna Hover man. Jay was the president and owner / operator of JADAC III INC. He is leaving behind the love of his life of 32 years, Andrea Hoverman of Fort Wayne; children, David (Brooke) Hoverman and Chelsea Hoverman, both of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Rosalie and Theo; and siblings, Kim (Bonnie) Hoverman of Van Wert, Ohio, and Toni (Chuck) Bair of Hamilton, Ind. Jay was preceded in death by his brother, William Hoverman. Memorial service is 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Central Ministries, 5801 Schwartz Road, with calling four hours prior beginning at 3 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the family is asking those attending to be respectful in keeping social distancing along with keeping the visit timely, allowing more people to attend. Memorials may be made to MD Anderson Lung Cancer Research. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 23, 2020.