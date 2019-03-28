BUDD D. OLINGER, 88, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. Born April 1, 1930, in North Manchester, Ind., he was a son of the late Rupert Wayne and Flossie Ozerna Olinger. Budd met and began dating his wife, Barbara in the seventh grade and they graduated together from Central High School in 1950. They married in 1950, then Budd was deployed with the Army to Korea. He served his country for 18 months and earned three bronze stars. Budd was a longtime member of Fort Wayne Turners. He was a truck mechanic for Courier Newsom for 32 years and Interstate Motor Freight for two years and F.W.C.S. for 15 years. Budd is survived by his son, Jon (Lisa Clegg) Olinger of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Carrie (Adam) Lowe of Brownsburg, Ind., and Allison Olinger of Fort Wayne; great-grandchildren, Jaydan Jay Lowe, Devin Jay Lowe, D'Arlen Anthony Lowe, and Arlef Ray Lowe; and sisters, Linda (Walt) Leimer and Nancy (Joseph) Bieber, both of Fort Wayne. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Barbara L. Olinger on Sept. 5, 2017; and brothers, Max Lowell and Donovan Olinger. Service is 4 p.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019, at D.O McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave ., Fort Wayne, with calling two hours prior. Memorials may be made to Fort Wayne Turners. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 28, 2019