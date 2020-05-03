BUDDY A. KEMP, 83, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Born on Jan. 17, 1937, in Fort Wayne, Ind., he worked as an ironworker at Don R. Fruchey for 34 years. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Peggy J Kemp; daughters, Carey (Steve) Ungerer of Fort Wayne, Loree Kemp, of Fort Wayne; son, Buddy A. (Becky) Kemp Jr. of Decatur; grandchildren, Joshua (Tiffany) Ungerer and Lindsay Hillyer, both of Fort Wayne; and two great-grandchildren, Grant and Audrey Ungerer. He was also preceded in death by a son, Richard A. Kemp. Private funeral service is being held. Burial will be in Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be given to American Diabetes Association or Alzheimer's Foundation. Arrangements have been entrusted to D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne. For online condolences visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 3, 2020.