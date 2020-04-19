BURTIA "LODIE" LORRAINE SHIPBAUGH, 65, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Born Dec. 6, 1954 in Lansing Mich., she was a daughter of Lucius Bell Sr. and the late Lena Mae Ellis. Lodie leaves to cherish her memory her devoted husband, Jeffery Shipbaugh of Fort Wayne; her daughter, Latisha Bell of Nashville; one grandson, Davon Alan Bell of Michigan; three brothers, Lucius (Pat) Bell Jr, Erwin Stanley Bell and Rex Stevens Bell; one sister, Ellenor D. Bell, all of Lansing Mich.; and a host of family and friends. Lodie was also preceded in death by her son, Gary Allen Bell; two sisters, Darlene Lynn "Tonie" Bell and Lee Ellouise Bell. A memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 19, 2020