BURTIA LORRAINE "LODIE" SHIPBAUGH

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BURTIA LORRAINE "LODIE" SHIPBAUGH.
Service Information
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN
46808
(260)-496-9600
Obituary
Send Flowers

BURTIA "LODIE" LORRAINE SHIPBAUGH, 65, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Born Dec. 6, 1954 in Lansing Mich., she was a daughter of Lucius Bell Sr. and the late Lena Mae Ellis. Lodie leaves to cherish her memory her devoted husband, Jeffery Shipbaugh of Fort Wayne; her daughter, Latisha Bell of Nashville; one grandson, Davon Alan Bell of Michigan; three brothers, Lucius (Pat) Bell Jr, Erwin Stanley Bell and Rex Stevens Bell; one sister, Ellenor D. Bell, all of Lansing Mich.; and a host of family and friends. Lodie was also preceded in death by her son, Gary Allen Bell; two sisters, Darlene Lynn "Tonie" Bell and Lee Ellouise Bell. A memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.