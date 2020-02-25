BURTON F. ISENHOUR, 89, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully in his sleep during the early morning hours of Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in his room at Aspen Trace in Greenwood, Ind. He had been residing there temporarily, while working to get strong enough to return to his son's nearby home, where he had lived the past 18 months. "The Lord had other ideas, though." Born Jan. 17, 1931, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Herschel Knight Isenhour and Margaret Irene Isenhour. A 1949 graduate of Central High School, he entered the workforce at age 15, working at Power's Hamburgers, Kroger, International Harvester, and, in the late 1950s, Eel River-Perry Cemetery, where he was the caretaker. He retired from Zollner Corporation, in 1993 where he worked in the foundry, for 33 years. He was a member of Blackhawk Ministries and was past president of the Zollner Retirees. He is survived by his brother, William (Jeanette) Isenhour of Southfield, Mich.; children, Robert (Dail) Isenhour of Huntertown, Richard (Karen) Isenhour of Greenwood, Peggy (Otto) Geurs of Mulberry, and Mary Isenhour of Coldwater, Mich., Carolyn (Robert) Dick of Fort Wayne, and Dennis (Debbie) McCreary of Grabill; 20 grandchildren, and 27 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Margaret Joan Isenhour; his second wife, Muriel McCreary Isenhour; and son, David (Jan) Isenhour. Funeral service is 1:30 p.m. Monday, March, 2, 2020, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Pastor Rick Hawks officiating. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March, 1, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be given to donors choice. For online condolences, visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 25, 2020