Service Information

D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Maplewood Park
4017 Maplecrest Rd.
Fort Wayne , IN 46815
(260)-426-9494

Visitation
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Maplewood Park
4017 Maplecrest Rd.
Fort Wayne , IN 46815

Visitation
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Maplewood Park
4017 Maplecrest Rd.
Fort Wayne , IN 46815

Calling hours
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Lutheran Church

Funeral service
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
3425 Crescent Ave
Fort Wayne , IN

Obituary

BYARD "BY" DWIGHT HEY, 91, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Born in 1928, he was a son of the late Minnie and Truman Hey. By was a native of Fort Wayne and a graduate of Concordia Lutheran High School, where he played on the basketball team, as he did at Indiana University where he was also a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity. Summers he worked for the Park Board coaching baseball. After graduation he taught and coached at Concordia College in Oakland, Calif. until he was called by the draft. He served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps during the Korean War as a cryptographer and code instructor. In 1952 he married his Concordia classmate, Elfriede (Fritzie) Friedrich, and together they had four children: Heidi, Tina, Byard Jr., and Karla. After Army service he returned to Fort Wayne to replace his own high school basketball coach. He also taught math, physical education and was the assistant football coach. From there he moved into the Fort Wayne Community Schools system where he taught and coached at Central High School then at North Side High School where he had many successful years, including going to state finals in 1965 and being acknowledged by his fellow Indiana coaches for winning over 550 games. He was awarded to Indiana High School Athletic Association's highest honor in being selected into its Basketball Hall of Fame in 1997. North Side further honored him by naming its new gymnasium the By Hey Arena, in tribute to his service to the school and its students as a math teacher and coach. He was honored by his alma mater Concordia High by being selected an Outstanding Alum and being chosen to both the Concordia and North Side Athletic Halls of Fame. For many years he worked with youth in Wildcat Baseball and for 25 summers he managed the Glenaqua Swim Club. After retirement from the community school system, By taught at Indiana-Purdue Fort Wayne and Brown Mackie College and coached ball at Holy Cross Grade school: 5th and 6th graders and later 7th and 8th. By was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church as a child and as an adult, a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church, where he was a longtime leader of Men's Bible Breakfast, Bible Study Classes, and Men in Integrity. He spent many solitary hours studying the Bible. In 1978, he married Carolyn Zeigler and became step-father to her children: John, Charlie and Gretchen. He is survived by their children, Charlie (Rachel) Zeigler, Heidi Williams, Tina Bennett, Byard (Irene) Hey Jr., Gretchen (Mike) Barnett, Karla Dimond; grandchildren, Ian, Roman (Amanda), Ashley (Justin), Courtney, Seth (Sara), Aaron (Allie), Justin (Jessica), Heather, Wyatt, Jesse, Hunter, Erika, Rachel (Chris), Danielle and Adelan; great-grandchildren, McKenna, Josie, McKinzie, Lincoln, Braxton, Sydney, Audryna, Gracelyn, Jaxson, Lillian, Elijah, Byard, Emily, Adelein, Sawyer and Graham; and sister, Myrna. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Elfriede; brother, Lowell; sister, Maxine; and stepson, John Zeigler. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 3425 Crescent Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46805), with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815).



