JAMES C. KEES, 90, of Santee, S.C., passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020. Born in Harlan, Ind., he was a son of Mary Linde muth Kees and Charley Kees. He graduated from Harlan High School and was a partner on the family farm. He played professional softball and pitched in the World Softball Tournament on six different occasions. His hobbies were sports orientated, he loved to follow the Indiana Hoosiers and to travel. James married Jeannine Kees in 1976 and they were a team as business partners, travel companions, sports enthusiasts and best friends. He was an owner in Century 21 Associated Brokers and JCK Realty specializing in farm and land Real Estate. James also worked in development, 1031 exchanges and commercial fields. His accomplishments included enlarging the footprint at TRMC, acquiring land for the County City Industrial Park, being the Real Estate partner for the development of The Village Medical Park on St. Matthews Road and constructing over 130 apartments. James goal was always "how can the Real Estate accomplish the goal of the buyer or seller?". He is survived by his wife; four daughters, Vicki Stump, Diane (Roger) Delagrange, Marcia (Mike) Hammond, and Karen (Brent) Wells, all of Fort Wayne; a son, Brad (Jackie) Kees of Fort Wayne; a stepson, Cary Owens of Chicago; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and his brother, Richard Kees of Fort Wayne. Service is 11 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Burial in Harlan Memorial Cemetery. The family would like to encourage all in attendance to wear a face mask. Memorials to A.S.P.C.A, attn: Gift Processing, P. O. Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929, for the Love of a Paw at www.fortheloveofapaw.org or a charity of donor's choice. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
