C. PATRICIA BANDELIER, 91, passed away on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Chicago, Ill., she was the daughter of the late the late Raymond and Flossie (Kistler) Moore. She married her husband of 70 years, Paul Bandelier on June 12, 1948, in Fort Wayne; he preceded her in death on May 2, 2018. She graduated from South Side High School. She was a member of Good Shepherd United Methodist Church. Patricia was the Cafeteria Manager for East Allen County Schools. Patricia and her husband spent 30 enjoyable years together residing in Florida. Patricia was very artistic and enjoyed oil painting and being a seamstress. Patricia was dearly loved by her family and will be missed very much. Surviving are her children, Linda Sue (Marty) Eifrid, Gary (Laura) Bandelier and Judy (Gary) Berg; seven grandchildren including Holli Nicole, who welcomes her grandmother to her new home in heaven; and 11 great-grandchildren. Patricia was proceeded in death by her stepmother, Stella M. Moore; and sisters, Dolores Y. Brockmeyer and Anita Moore. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 4700 Vance Ave., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior to the service. The Rev. Tim Dilley officiating. Calling also from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road. Burial in Marion National Cemetery, Marion, Ind. Memorials may be made to the Southern Care Hospice or Good Shepheard United Methodist Church. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.domccombandsons.com