C. WILLIAM "BILL" WADE, 91, of Grabill Ind., passed away on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at the Towne House Retirement Center, Fort Wayne, Ind. Bill was united in marriage to Vivian V. Busch on July 31, 1948 in Celina, Ohio. They celebrated 71 years of marriage this year. Bill was a member of Grace Point Church of the Nazarene, where he served as a Teacher, Usher and Greeter for many years. Bill was lovingly known as the "Birthday Singer" cheerfully calling everyone on the church directory on their birthday and anniversary. Survivors include his wife, Vivian V. Wade of Grabill, Ind.; a son, Kenneth (Carolyn) Wade of Fort Wayne, Ind. and previously from Kenya, Africa, where he served as a missionary with World Gospel Mission; a daughter, Marilyn (Farrel) Habegger of Grabill, Ind.; sister, Rosalyn Eagle of Butler, Pa.; brother, Donald (Mary Lou) Wade of San Antonio, Texas; four grandchildren, Rev. Kenny (Debra) Wade of Nampa, Idaho, Christopher Wade of Nairobi, Kenya; Jenni (Dr. Scott) Rainey of Overland Park, Kan., Julie (Brad) Zehr of Spencerville, Ind.; and seven great-grandchildren, Emily, Parker, Braydon Wade; Bekah, Sarah Rainey; Andrew, Allie Zehr. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday Dec. 11, 2019, at Grace Point Church of the Nazarene, 8611 Mayhew Road, Fort Wayne, Ind., with visitation one hour prior to service. Rev. Brady Wisehart and Dr. Rex Person officiating. Friends will be also be received from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at the church. Interment will follow service in the Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ossian, Ind.

