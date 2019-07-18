CALVIN ARMSTRONG

Service Information
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Covington Knolls
8325 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN
46804
(260)-426-9494
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home
8325 Covington Rd
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Simpson United Methodist Church
2501 S. Harrison Street
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Simpson United Methodist Church
2501 S. Harrison Street
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Obituary
CALVIN ARMSTRONG, 95, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019. Born March 18, 1924, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Otis and Minnie Armstrong. Calvin worked as a lithographer at Fort Wayne Engraving Company for 30 years until his retirement in 1984. He was a member of Simpson United Methodist Church, a Chairman of the Administrative Board for 23 years, a member of Simpson Drama Club for 23 years, and held many other offices at church. He was a 60 year member of G.C.I.U and active in basketball and softball. He is survived by his son, Jeffrey Armstrong; grandchildren, Audrey and Graham Armstrong; and daughter-in-law, Julia Armstrong. He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Armstrong; and three brothers, Richard, Donald and Russell. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Simpson United Methodist Church, 2501 Harrison St., Fort Wayne (IN 46807), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804). Burial will take place in Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Simpson United Methodist Church or The Rescue Mission.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 18, 2019
