CALVIN D. MIX, 70, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Born May 8, 1950, he was he was the son of the late Calvin A. and Dorothy (Hum bert) Mix. He worked as co-owner of Triscape Inc. for 15 years. Surviving family include his wife of 39 years, Cyndy Mix; children, Kelly DuBois and Gary (Sherry) Mix; three grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sister, Dorothy Mae Jackson. Funeral service is 11 a.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the funeral home. Masks are recommended but not required. Group size and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Burial will be in Prairie Grove Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Allen County S.P.C.A. Condolences and memories of Cal may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 4, 2020.