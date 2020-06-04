CALVIN D. MIX
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share CALVIN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CALVIN D. MIX, 70, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Born May 8, 1950, he was he was the son of the late Calvin A. and Dorothy (Hum bert) Mix. He worked as co-owner of Triscape Inc. for 15 years. Surviving family include his wife of 39 years, Cyndy Mix; children, Kelly DuBois and Gary (Sherry) Mix; three grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sister, Dorothy Mae Jackson. Funeral service is 11 a.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the funeral home. Masks are recommended but not required. Group size and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Burial will be in Prairie Grove Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Allen County S.P.C.A. Condolences and memories of Cal may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals
6810 Old Trail Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
2607473186
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved