CALVIN G. KLOPFENSTEIN
1930 - 2020
CALVIN G. KLOPFENSTEIN, 90, died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at The Cedars in Leo, Ind. Born on Sept. 12, 1930 in Grabill, Ind., he was a son of the late Ralph and Edith (Snyder) Klopfen -stein. He married Marilyn G. Ringenberg on July 10, 1954 at Grabill Missionary Church. Cal owned and operated C.G. Klopfenstein Builders, Inc. He was a Korean War U.S. Army veteran, a lifelong member of Grabill Missionary Church, sang with the Senior Saints and enjoyed traveling with his wife. They were able to travel to all 50 states and 14 countries together. Surviving are his wife, Marilyn Klopfenstein of Leo, Ind.; sons, Ron (Lorene) Klopfenstein of Colorado, Reg (Kay) Klopfenstein of Osceola, Ind., Rod Klopfenstein of Leo, Ind.; grandchildren, Kirsten Matt) Weber of Colorado, Reid (Maria) Klopfenstein of Colorado, Matthew (Amanda Heinsman) Klopfenstein of Illinois, Joshua (Nancy Murphy) Klopfenstein of Texas; great-grandchildren, Ella Weber, Cole Weber and Ava Klopfenstein; sister, Beverly (Richard) Schantz of Leo, Ind. He was also preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, Foster and Willodean Klopfenstein. Private family graveside service will be held due to Covid-19. Memorials to Grabill Missionary Church (Missions Fund), 13637 State Street, Grabill (IN 46741). Arrangements by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, Ind. To view an online obituary and sign the guestbook visit www.cbwfuneralhome.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home - Spencerville
6992 St Rd 1
Spencerville, IN 46788
(260) 238-4488
