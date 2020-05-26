CALVIN K. JOHNSON, 59, of Fort Wayne, Ind., peacefully passed away on Monday April 27, 2020. Visitation is noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Spiritual Israel Church and Its Army, 610 E. Douglas St. A Celebration of life Musical will be held at a later date. Burial in Concordia Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. To sign the online guestbook visit www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 26, 2020.