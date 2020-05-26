CALVIN K. JOHNSON
CALVIN K. JOHNSON, 59, of Fort Wayne, Ind., peacefully passed away on Monday April 27, 2020. Visitation is noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Spiritual Israel Church and Its Army, 610 E. Douglas St. A Celebration of life Musical will be held at a later date. Burial in Concordia Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. To sign the online guestbook visit www.ellisfh.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ellis Funeral Home, LLC
1021 E. Lewis Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46803
260-422-6958
