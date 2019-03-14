Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CAMERON DAVID YOUNG. View Sign

CAMERON DAVID YOUNG, 3 months, infant son of Ryan D. and Jessica A. (Glancy) Young of rural Marion, Ind., passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019, at Riley Hospitals for Children in Indianapolis, with his parents by his side. Born Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, 12:20 a.m., at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Cameron was born weighing 7lbs 11oz and 19 1/2 inches long. The past three months of his life he blessed his family with sweet presence. He loved to smile and laugh. He especially enjoyed watching his big sister, Anna, who loved him very much. His family attended The River Community Church in Marion. Loving survivors include his parents; big sister, Anna; family dog, Callie; maternal grandparents, Kris and Teresa Glancy of Hartford City; paternal grandparents, Dave and Jody Young of Fort Wayne; maternal great-grandparents, John and Sandra Glancy and Don and Pat Murray, both of Hartford City; paternal great-grandpa, Dick Young of Fort Wayne; aunt, Jacci Glancy of Hartford City; uncle, Jason Glancy of Hartford City; aunt, Angie (Scott) Fenstermaker of Fort Wayne; aunt, Emily (Nick) Darrah of Fort Wayne; cousins, Trevor, Megan, Charlotte, Reid, and Amelia; and several great aunts and great uncles. He was preceded in death by his great- grandmas, Marilyn Young and Joyce VanRy. A service to celebrate Cameron's life is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St., Montpelier, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Amy Biegel will be officiating. Family and friends may also gather to support the Young family from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Warren, Ind. "Until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hands." The family would like to thank the Grant County First Responders, EMTs, Marion General Hospital, Lifeline, and Riley Hospitals for Children for their care throughout this difficult time. Memorial contributions may be made to the Young family for medical expenses and their daughter Anna's future education or any of the previously named healthcare entities.

109 W Windsor St

Montpelier , IN 47359

