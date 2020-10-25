CAMILLE DUNMONTHIER O'CONNOR, 56, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Hospice Home after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on June 7, 1964, in Sheboy gan, Wis. She was an active member in her Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church community and was also a girl Scout leader, volleyball coach, and assisted with many school and parish fundraisers. Camille is survived by her son, William 'Billy' Robert O'Connor; daughter, Grace Louise O'Connor; two brothers, Mark (Julie) Dumonthier and Glenn E. Dumonthier Jr.; and mother, Martha "Mardi" Reiss Dumonthier. Camille was preceded in death by her husband, Robert S. O'Connor; and father, Glenn E. Dumonthier. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 10700 Aboite Center Road, with calling one hour prior. Masks and social distancing required. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com