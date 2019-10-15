CAMRYN JAMES HEMBREE, 23, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Harlan, Ind. Born in Fort Wayne, he was the son of Jim (Rhonda Hotwag ner) Hembree of Three Oaks, Mich., and Cynthia (Jerry) Humbert of Harlan, Ind. He is also survived by his stepsisters, Danyelle Yoder and Katie Pratt; maternal grandmother, Mary (Dave) Remenschneider; and paternal grandmother, Susie Hunter. Camryn was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, John Riggle. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family, to be used for substance abuse awareness. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 15, 2019