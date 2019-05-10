CARALYN J. MENOR, 81, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019. She worked several years for Fort Wayne Community Schools as a school aide. In her youth, she set many city records in swimming and diving in Fort Wayne. Caralyn loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them playing board games and cards. She was a devoted Purdue University sports fan and an avid New York Yankees fan. She collected Christmas villages, enjoyed cross stitching and enjoyed traveling. Caralyn traveled to Australia just so she could see the Koalas in their natural habitat. She also loved visiting Hawaii where she lived for several years while raising her children. She will be missed by those who knew and loved her. She is survived by her children, Angie L. (Todd) Schmidt, V.J.(Christine) Menor, Barry (Kristina) Menor, and Todd (Jessica) Menor; grandchildren, Kyle, Christopher and Jordan Wilson, Kevin Rennels, Eric and Jake Menor, Nathan, Brendan and Ella Menor, Olivia and Cecilia Menor; and nine great-grandchildren. Caralyn was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne J. and Olga (Welch) Morrill; husband, Villamor; and brothers, William and Giles Morrill. Service is 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne. Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2019, at the funeral home. (The family encourages guests to wear Hawaiian attire). She will be entombed at Highland Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the . To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mcco mbandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 10, 2019