CARL ARTHERHULTS, 90, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Carl was a member of Huntertown United Methodist Church. He will be lovingly missed by his family and friends. Carl is survived by his wife of 70 years, Barbara Artherhults; sons, Randall (Kathleen) of Woodburn, Roger (Sheree) of Leo, Eric (Dawn) of Melrose, Fla.; grandchildren, Randy, Ty, Amanda; four great-grandchildren; sister, Joyce (Wilbur); and brother, Donald (Dee). A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 3, 2019
