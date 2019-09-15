CARL DEAN LASH III, 47, of Fort Wayne, died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at his home. He was the son of Carl D. and Susan (Smith) Lash. Carl was a local artist whose work has been featured at numerous eateries and art galleries. He is survived by his son, Carl Dean Lash IV of Fort Wayne; his mother, Susan E. Lash; sister, Christy (Rebekah) Lash; and his loving friend, Susan Dwyer. He was preceded in death by his father, Carl D. Lash II. A celebration of his life and artwork is from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Fort Wayne Firefighters Local 124 Union Hall at 1405 Broadway. Memorials can be made for the ongoing support of his son, Carl D. Lash IV, at any ProFed Credit Union or at the celebration. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 15, 2019