CARL DEAN WILLIAMS, 83, passed away, Thursday, March 12, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, Ind., Carl was a son of the late Donald and Doris Williams. Carl graduated from North Side High School and attended Butler University. Carl was in office furniture sales throughout his working career. Carl was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church. He loved playing cards and had a passion for music which included playing the piano and the church choir. Carl cherished the time spent with his family especially with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Surviving are his sons, Larry Williams, Donald (Kelly) Williams, Thomas (Berniece) Williams; grandchildren, Justin Williams, Jessica Williams, Alexandra (Jason) Edlund, David Burkart, Sarah (Joe) Ealing, Ben Williams, and Renee Williams; nine great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Marty Williams. Carl was also preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Patricia Williams; and brother, Lloyd Williams. A Memorial Service is noon Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Messiah Lutheran Church, with calling from 10 a.m. until the service. Stellhorn Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815). Memorials may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church. FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 15, 2020