CARL DEMO FISHER, 62, of Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with family and friends. He was a journeyman electrician for 28 years at the Local 139. He is survived by his brother, Gary W. Fisher Sr.; sister, Cozett Carlyle; nephews, Gary W. Fisher Jr. and John Carlyle; niece, Sara Carlyle; great nephew, Thomas Fisher; and great niece, Amber Fisher. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Dorothy Fisher; and sister, Judy Fisher. Funeral service is 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46808), with viewing three hours prior.