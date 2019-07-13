CARL E. MERO, 86, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, in Fort Wayne. Born April 28, 1933, in Terre Haute, Ind., he was the son of the late Charles and Kathleen (Jay) Mero. He graduated from North Side High School in 1952. Carl married Beatrice Funk on June 28, 1952. His hobbies were hunting, fishing and trapping. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion in Leo. Carl worked as an electrician at International Harvester, retiring in 1985. He is survived by one son, Carl E. (Deborah) Mero Jr. of Arroyo Grande, Calif.; two daughters, Roxanna L. Heck and Michele K. (Frank) Mero-Plumb, both of Fort Wayne; three granddaughters, Elizabeth Mero of Michigan, Rochele Watson of Fort Wayne and Alexandra Mero of Calif. He was preceded in death by his wife, Beatrice Mero on Jan. 19, 2017. Private services will be held at a later date at Lindenwood Cemetery. View the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 13, 2019