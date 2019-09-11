Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CARL E. SEELY. View Sign Service Information Bailey Love Mortuary 35 W Park Dr Huntington , IN 46750 (260)-356-1710 Visitation 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM Bailey Love Mortuary 35 W Park Dr Huntington , IN 46750 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM Bailey Love Mortuary 35 W Park Dr Huntington , IN 46750 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Bailey Love Mortuary 35 W Park Dr Huntington , IN 46750 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

CARL E. SEELY, 94, of Fort Wayne, formerly of Huntington, died at 3:35 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Majestic Care of New Haven. Carl was born May 17, 1925, in Huntington, the son of Dr. Carl D. Seely, D.D.S. and Grace (Mow) Seely. He graduated from Huntington High School in 1943, and served as a sergeant in the United States Army Air Corps during World War II. He married Suzanne E. Hummitch; she preceded him in death in 1962. He later married Marjorie Landrigan. He earned a bachelor's degree from Huntington College and a master's degree from the University of Indianapolis; he spent a sixth year at Ball State University studying Education. His teaching career began in 1950, having taught at Horace Mann, Tipton, and Lincoln Elementary Schools. He retired from Huntington County Community School Corporation in 1989 after many years as principal at Tipton, Riley, and Central Schools. He loved announcing for local high school sporting events. He was past president for Huntington Little League and served as an assistant football coach at Huntington High School for many years. He held memberships in several local organizations including Amity Masonic Lodge #483. He served on the Board of Directors for Huntington YMCA for many years. He was a member of both Huntington County Retired Teachers and Indiana Retired Teachers Associations. Surviving are his wife, Marjorie Seely of Fort Wayne; a son, Blaine B. (Susan) Seely of Fort Wayne; a daughter, Ann E. Seely of Dallas, Texas; and grandchildren, Drew Seely of Fort Wayne and Chase Seely of Hartford, Conn. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Carl Eric Seely; a brother, Willis Seely; and a sister, Suzanne Wamsley. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Dr., Huntington, Ind., with visitation one hour prior. The Rev. Raymond Scribner officiating. Visitation also from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Huntington with military graveside rites performed by VFW Post #2689 of Huntington. Preferred memorials are to Masonic Learning Center in Fort Wayne or Aldersgate United Methodist Church, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Ind., 46750. Please sign the online guestbook at

