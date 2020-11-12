1/1
CARL F. "FRED" GRUETTERT
CARL F. "FRED" GRUETTERT, 90, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church Arcola, 12305 Arcola Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46818), with calling one hour prior to the Mass. Visitation also from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804), with a Rosary service at 5:30 p.m. Burial will follow service in the St. Patrick's Arcola Cemetery in Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Arcola Volunteer Fire Department or St. Patrick Catholic Church, Arcola.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Covington Knolls
NOV
15
Rosary
05:30 PM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Covington Knolls
NOV
15
Burial
St. Patrick's Arcola Cemetery
NOV
16
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church Arcola
NOV
16
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
