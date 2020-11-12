CARL F. "FRED" GRUETTERT, 90, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church Arcola, 12305 Arcola Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46818), with calling one hour prior to the Mass. Visitation also from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804), with a Rosary service at 5:30 p.m. Burial will follow service in the St. Patrick's Arcola Cemetery in Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Arcola Volunteer Fire Department or St. Patrick Catholic Church, Arcola.