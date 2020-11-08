CARL FREDERICK "FRITZ" DEIMLING, 94 passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Lutheran Life Villages, South Anthony Blvd., in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born June 30, 1926 in Napoleon, Ohio, he was the son of the late Carl Fred and Laura Deimling (Orthwein). Carl served his country in the U.S. Army in the Infantry, was sent to the South Pacific and saw combat action in the Philippines. He was the owner of Maumee Nursery and worked at IPFW on grounds maintenance. He married the love of his life, Ruth Louise, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Napoleon on June 11, 1949. He was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne. He loved playing the accordion, and continued to do so until about the last year of his life. Carl had a love of plants that was unique to him; even as a child he was growing plants he found interesting or unusual, often starting plants from seed. His children remember him starting a mixture of cactus from seed, and blowing fern spores into a glass jar full of peat moss, watching their entire life cycle emerge in that jar. His interest in forestry, and in landscape architecture, and in the natural world ran deep. Carl is survived by his children, Timothy C. (Judi) Deimling of Fort Wayne, Ind., David P. (Judy) Deimling of Leo Ind., Elisabeth (Al Crist) Deimling of Grand Isle, Vt., Elaine (Mark) Kronberg of Marion, Ind.; eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.He was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Ruth Louise Deimling, in 2016. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 3705 South Anthony Blvd., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. The online service can also be joined at Hockemeyer Miller Funeral Home Facebook live. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday Nov. 10, 2020, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne, Ind. Burial in Concordia Cemetery Garden, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church. To sign the online guestbook visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com