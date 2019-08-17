CARL L. MOWAN, 80, died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at his home in Grabill. Born on April 15, 1939 in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late John and Barbara (Albert) Mowan. The funeral service for Carl is 11 a.m. Wednesday at Grabill Missionary Church, Grabill, Ind. Visitation will take place for two hours prior to the service. Burial will be in Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne. Online condolences may be shared at www.smithbrownfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 17, 2019