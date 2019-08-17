CARL L. MOWAN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CARL L. MOWAN.
Service Information
Smith & Brown Funeral Home - Hicksville
706 N. Main Street (State Rt. 18 West)
Hicksville, OH
43526
(419)-542-8065
Obituary
Send Flowers

CARL L. MOWAN, 80, died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at his home in Grabill. Born on April 15, 1939 in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late John and Barbara (Albert) Mowan. The funeral service for Carl is 11 a.m. Wednesday at Grabill Missionary Church, Grabill, Ind. Visitation will take place for two hours prior to the service. Burial will be in Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne. Online condolences may be shared at www.smithbrownfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 17, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.