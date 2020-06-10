CARL M. FICK, 96, of Fort Wayne, Lake Township, passed on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at his residence. Born on May 5, 1924, in Lake Township, he was a son of the late Paul and Flora (Linneme ier) Fick. He graduated from Arcola High School in 1942. Carl married Virginia M. Klaehn on Aug. 28, 1948, in Fort Wayne, they have been married for 71 years. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church Lake Township including chairman of the Council and long time Sunday school teacher. He served as president and secretary of the Allen Dairy for 27 years, also active for many years in the Lake Township Farm Bureau. He farmed his entire life on the family farm in Lake Township. He is survived by three sons, Marvin Fick, Ronald (Elizabeth) Fick and Norman (Rebecca) Fick; a daughter, Marsha (William) Hibben; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and sister, Helen Fick Kuehnert. Carl was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Fick. A private family service will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020, at St. John's Lutheran Church Lake Township. The service will be live streamed as an event on the Sheets and Childs Funeral Home Facebook page. Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at the church. To respect the families wishes we will be monitoring the amount of people in the church due to COVID-19. Burial will take place at Eel River Cemetery. Memorials to St. John's Lutheran Church Lake Township. Send an online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 10, 2020.