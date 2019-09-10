CARL PARKISON, 79, passed Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. He served his country in the Navy for 10 years and in the Air Force Reserve for two years. He spent 29 1/2 years as a truck driver for USF Holland Motors. Carl also belonged to the Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department, V.F.W., 40&8, American Legion Post 82, and he was a Shriner. Carl was an avid golfer and Cubs fan. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Joan; children, Michael (Barbara) Parkison, Mikki (Greg) Smith, Gerri Reddin, and Brian Parkison; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and brother, Gene Parkison. He was preceded in death by a sister, Sandy Scheumann. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to the American Legion Post 82 - Building Fund. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 10, 2019