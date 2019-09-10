CARL PARKISON

Service Information
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
8408 Covington Road
Fort Wayne, IN
46804
(260)-432-2508
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
8408 Covington Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
8408 Covington Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
8408 Covington Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
Obituary
CARL PARKISON, 79, passed Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. He served his country in the Navy for 10 years and in the Air Force Reserve for two years. He spent 29 1/2 years as a truck driver for USF Holland Motors. Carl also belonged to the Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department, V.F.W., 40&8, American Legion Post 82, and he was a Shriner. Carl was an avid golfer and Cubs fan. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Joan; children, Michael (Barbara) Parkison, Mikki (Greg) Smith, Gerri Reddin, and Brian Parkison; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and brother, Gene Parkison. He was preceded in death by a sister, Sandy Scheumann. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to the American Legion Post 82 - Building Fund. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 10, 2019
