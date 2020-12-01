1/1
CARL R. HOWARD
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CARL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CARL R. HOWARD, 81, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Born in Antwerp, Ohio, in 1938, he was a son of the late Dennis and Esther Howard. He retired from GE in 1994 after a 35 year career. Carl was actively involved in several GE clubs, including golf, bowling, softball, and trap and skeet. He loved snowmobiling with his family and neighborhood friends. He enjoyed flying, earning his pilot's license in the early 1970's. He served as past president of the Zanesville Lions Club. Carl married Brenda DeVore on June 25, 1960. Together Carl and Brenda farmed, and owned and operated Howard's Sod Farm in Yoder, Ind. In retirement, he especially enjoyed taking the grandchildren on "Papa Days" and spending time with the family at their cottage on Hamilton Lake. Carl is survived by his daughter, Caren (Casey) Jones of Fort Wayne; son, Edward Howard of Fort Wayne; daughter, Amy (Alan) Baker of Winter Haven, Fla.; grandchildren, Ryan and Mekenzie Vachon, both of Fort Wayne, Mallorie and Morgan Howard, both of Fort Wayne, and Mya and Alyson Baker, both of Winter Haven, Fla. Carl was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Brenda, in 2007; two infant children, Carrie Jo Howard and Timothy Allen Howard; and brothers, Robert Howard and Ralph Howard. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St. A private graveside ceremony will take place on Saturday at 9 Mile Cemetery. Preferred memorials in Carl's honor may be directed to the Community Harvest Food Bank or Nine Mile United Methodist Church.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Graveside service
9 Mile Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved