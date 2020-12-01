CARL R. HOWARD, 81, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Born in Antwerp, Ohio, in 1938, he was a son of the late Dennis and Esther Howard. He retired from GE in 1994 after a 35 year career. Carl was actively involved in several GE clubs, including golf, bowling, softball, and trap and skeet. He loved snowmobiling with his family and neighborhood friends. He enjoyed flying, earning his pilot's license in the early 1970's. He served as past president of the Zanesville Lions Club. Carl married Brenda DeVore on June 25, 1960. Together Carl and Brenda farmed, and owned and operated Howard's Sod Farm in Yoder, Ind. In retirement, he especially enjoyed taking the grandchildren on "Papa Days" and spending time with the family at their cottage on Hamilton Lake. Carl is survived by his daughter, Caren (Casey) Jones of Fort Wayne; son, Edward Howard of Fort Wayne; daughter, Amy (Alan) Baker of Winter Haven, Fla.; grandchildren, Ryan and Mekenzie Vachon, both of Fort Wayne, Mallorie and Morgan Howard, both of Fort Wayne, and Mya and Alyson Baker, both of Winter Haven, Fla. Carl was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Brenda, in 2007; two infant children, Carrie Jo Howard and Timothy Allen Howard; and brothers, Robert Howard and Ralph Howard. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St. A private graveside ceremony will take place on Saturday at 9 Mile Cemetery. Preferred memorials in Carl's honor may be directed to the Community Harvest Food Bank or Nine Mile United Methodist Church.