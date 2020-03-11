CARL R. WETOSKEY, 90, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at Parkview Hospital - Randallia, Fort Wayne. Born Nov. 24, 1929, in Ashley, he was the son of the late Carl and W. Edith (Gaeb) Wetoskey. He was a 1947 graduate of Garrett High School and an active member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, New Haven. He retired in 1995 from Zollner Piston after 39 years and had worked at Nickles Bakery for 16 years. He was a member of the New Haven Kiwanis and Parkview Health & Fitness Center. He loved the Chicago Cubs, bowling, golfing, racing pigeons and especially being with his friends and families. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Katie (Likes) Wetoskey; children, Karen (Bill) Sinish, Sandra Bennett, Gary (Nancy) Wetoskey, Rhonda Jump (Scott Fackler), Wanda (Larry) Knueve, and Carl E. Wetoskey; brother, Carmon Wetoskey; 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren with one on the way; and two great-great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by four sisters; and two brothers. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 943 Powers St., New Haven, with visitation one half hour prior. Father Bill Sullivan officiating. Visitation also from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven, with a Vigil service at 3:30 p.m. Preferred memorials are to donor's choice. For online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 11, 2020