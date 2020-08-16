CARL RICHARD (DICK) ALFELD, 75, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born Aug. 10 1945, he was a son of the late Carl Frederick Alfeld and Gretchen Charlotte Alfeld (Aden). Dick graduated from Concordia Lutheran High School class of 1963. He enlisted in the U.S. Army after graduating until he was honorably discharged in 1967. He married the love of his life, Sharon Diane Hitzeman, on Dec. 10, 1966. Dick worked at Tokheim in Fort Wayne until joining the Fort Wayne Police Department in December of 1968. He served over 20 years including many years as an outstanding detective and investigator. He was integral in solving many cases including leading the investigation using the nation's second case using DNA evidence in the 1980s. After retiring from the FWPD in August 1989 he was hired by the Allen County Prosecutors office as the lead investigator and office manager. In 1995 he transferred from the Prosecutors office to become the Chief Deputy Coroner of Allen County. He retired from this position in 2010 while continuing to work part time as a deputy coroner until 2019. He was a devout member of Emmanual Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne, Ind., where he was raised as a young man, until his passing. Dick is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sharon Alfeld (Hitzeman); sons, Don Alfeld and wife Jenny Alfeld (Yoder), Chris Alfeld and wife Melisssa Alfeld (Brown); sisters, Pat (Ron) Doan, Nettie (Paul) Rekeweg, Beth (Ron) Chard; as well as five grandchildren, one great-grandchild; and his sister-in-law, Sylvia Alfeld. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Larry Alfeld, Steve Alfeld and his wife Tanya Alfeld. Funeral service and celebration of life is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 917 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne, Ind., with visitation one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, Ind. Memorials may be made to the Lions Club. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombandson.com