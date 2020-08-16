1/1
CARL RICHARD (DICK) ALFELD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CARL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CARL RICHARD (DICK) ALFELD, 75, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born Aug. 10 1945, he was a son of the late Carl Frederick Alfeld and Gretchen Charlotte Alfeld (Aden). Dick graduated from Concordia Lutheran High School class of 1963. He enlisted in the U.S. Army after graduating until he was honorably discharged in 1967. He married the love of his life, Sharon Diane Hitzeman, on Dec. 10, 1966. Dick worked at Tokheim in Fort Wayne until joining the Fort Wayne Police Department in December of 1968. He served over 20 years including many years as an outstanding detective and investigator. He was integral in solving many cases including leading the investigation using the nation's second case using DNA evidence in the 1980s. After retiring from the FWPD in August 1989 he was hired by the Allen County Prosecutors office as the lead investigator and office manager. In 1995 he transferred from the Prosecutors office to become the Chief Deputy Coroner of Allen County. He retired from this position in 2010 while continuing to work part time as a deputy coroner until 2019. He was a devout member of Emmanual Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne, Ind., where he was raised as a young man, until his passing. Dick is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sharon Alfeld (Hitzeman); sons, Don Alfeld and wife Jenny Alfeld (Yoder), Chris Alfeld and wife Melisssa Alfeld (Brown); sisters, Pat (Ron) Doan, Nettie (Paul) Rekeweg, Beth (Ron) Chard; as well as five grandchildren, one great-grandchild; and his sister-in-law, Sylvia Alfeld. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Larry Alfeld, Steve Alfeld and his wife Tanya Alfeld. Funeral service and celebration of life is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 917 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne, Ind., with visitation one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, Ind. Memorials may be made to the Lions Club. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombandson.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
(260) 426-9494
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved