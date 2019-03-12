Obituary

CARL W. BAERMANN, 86, of Columbia City, passed away at 7:55 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Chandler Place, Kendall-ville. He was born Sept. 8, 1932, in Allen County, the son of Carl H. and Rose D. (Spice) Baer-mann. Carl attended Fort Wayne Schools and graduated from North Side High School with the Class of 1952 and went on to proudly serve his country in the U.S. Army. On April 23, 1955, he married Joan E. Westrick in Fort Wayne. He resided in Huntertown until moving to Loon Lake, Columbia City, in 1997. He worked at International Harvester, Fort Wayne for 30 years until his retirement in 1985. He attended St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church and was a member of American Legion Post 499, Fort Wayne. Survivors include his loving wife of nearly 64 years, Joan Baermann of Columbia City; children, Jan (Steve) Davis of Fort Wayne, C. Phillip (Deb) Baermann and Kathy (Jr.) Warner, both of LaOtto, Barbara (Dennis) Campbell of Albion, William Sr. (Kelly) Baermann of North Manchester, and Mimi (Ron) Lanning of Butler; grandchildren, Jeremy, C. Andrew, Matthew, Brandon, Michael , Thomas, William Jr., Jami, Adam, Nicole, Jessi, Karisa, Eric, Jake, and Alyssa; 27 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Alice Hall and Mary Thompson. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church 315 South Line Street, Columbia City, with calling one hour prior. Friends may also call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Burial will follow service in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. The family prefers memorial contributions in memory of Carl be made to St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church Building Fund or Heartland Hospice. Visit



600 Countryside Dr

Columbia City , IN 46725

