CARL WEBER JAEGER, died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. He was two weeks short of his 84th birthday. Carl was born in Fort Wayne, in 1935, a son of George Christian Jaeger and Alexa Genevieve Weber Jaeger. He was the youngest of four children. He was a graduate of Burris High School in Muncie, Saint Joseph's College in Rensselaer, Ind., and Ball State University in Muncie, where he excelled in Track and Cross Country and developed a love of the sciences. He served as a Surgical-Nurse in the United States Army before taking a teaching position at Fort Wayne Central High School. During that time he volunteered with Operaci¢n Pedro Pan, working with Cuban refugees. He taught at West Ottawa Junior and Senior High School for 32 years. Primarily a teacher of Biology, he was inducted into the West Ottawa Athletic Hall of Fame for service in the Athletics Program, as a volunteer, coach, and official. Carl is remembered by his colleagues as "a really great guy," "the best," "a great friend, always with a ready smile," and a teller of "the best stories." He volunteered with the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts of America- Troop 43, Gerald R. Ford and West Michigan Councils, and greatly enjoyed traveling, hiking, and canoeing the wilderness areas of Michigan. He married Susan Ann PeGan in August of 1964, they made their home at The Owl's Nest in Waukazoo Woods, Mich. for most of their 55 years together. Family and education were his life mission, and he had many interests and wide-ranging skills. During the summer Carl painted many houses and churches in West Michigan with Helder Decorating, Harry, and Roger. "Respected and loved by all who knew him well, he will be greatly missed". Carl and Sue raised four children, George (Melissa) Jaeger of Grand Haven, Mich., Michael Jaeger of Holland, Mich., Daniel Jaeger of Fort Wayne, and Anna (Kurt) Borgman of Holland, Mich.; also surving is his brother, Robert (Ursula) Jaeger of Scientists Cliffs, Md. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Beatrice (Robert) O'Brien and Georganna (David) Hipskind. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 480 152nd Ave., Holland, Mich., with visitation one hour prior. Father Michael Cilibraise presiding. The family will also receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at the church. Interment in Lakewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. To sign an online register book or to leave a memory please visit,

