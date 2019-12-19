CARL ZURCHER, 83, passed away on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Miller Health and Rehab, LaPorte, Ind. Carl was born Aug. 18, 1936, in Fort Wayne, the son of Carl and Emily (Heer) Zurcher. On June 6, 1964, Carl married Jean (Vosmeier) Zurcher, who survives. He was a graduate of the Indiana University School of Business in Bloomington, Ind. For many years, he was in the banking industry throughout Indiana, including Fort Wayne, Seymour, and La Porte. He was involved in many civic organizations and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He also proudly served in the United States Air National Guard and was activated during the Berlin Wall crisis. He was an avid Bridge player and golfer. He especially enjoyed time spent with his children and grandchildren. Besides his wife, he is also survived by his sons, Mark Zurcher of Minneapolis, Minn. and Michael Zurcher of La Porte, Ind. Cremation has taken place with Cutler Funeral Home & Cremation Center, La Porte, Ind. A private family service has been held. Condolences may be directed to the family c/o Jean Zurcher, 2900 Monroe Street, La Porte, IN 46350. Condolences may be shared online at www.cutlercares.com.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 19, 2019